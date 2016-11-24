Youngsters triumph in tournament

Leighton’s youngest hockey players were in action at the weekend, taking on the regions best clubs at a tournament in Bedford.

The U6s took part in a 6 team round-robin pool with teams from City of Cambridge x2 (CoC), Bedford, Shefford & Sandy (S&S) and Luton.

In the first game, the U6s beat CoC2 3-0 with all goals from Anna Drohan. They drew their next game 1-1 with a goal from Henry Lewington.

They then bet Luton 3-0 with more goals from Anna and Henry, before a couple of close 0-1 defeats to CoC1 and Bedford. This record of two wins, a draw and two losses left LBHC U6s in fourth place by goal difference only.

The younger U8s team - mostly U7s - played in a pool of four teams with teams from CoC, Bedford and S&S.

The first pool game was a close 0-1 loss to CoC1, but undeterred, they turned it round with a 1-0 win against S&S, with a goal from Dylan Morrison. The third game was a comprehensive 3-0 win against Bedford two with all goals from again from Dylan. Although a fourth non-pool game against CoC1 was lost 0-2, this record meant that LBHC U8s finished second.

The older U8s team were involved in a pool of five teams including teams from Bedford x2, CoC and Luton. Their first game was a fine 2-0 win against Bedford, with goals from Zachary Fitzboyden and David Galloway. Game two was an impressive 4-0 win against Luton with two goals apiece from David and Harry Probst, while Rohan Dhillon kept clean sheets in these games.

Games three and four were against CoC2 and Bedford 1 where the results were 2-2. Goals coming from David (3) and Zachary. These results ensured that the U8s finished 2nd in group to set-up a 3/4th play-off against LBHC U7s.

The U8s showed their experience game with a 3-0 win against a spirited U7s. Goals came from Zachary (2) and Rohan. This result ensured that LBHC returned with bronze medals for one of the teams.