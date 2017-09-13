More success for Cublington ladies

Cublington ladies followed up their win at Beaconsfield festival, with a win at Wycombe Softball Festival on Sunday.

Cublington won four out of their five games, tying the other with Ballinger, but had scored 50 runs more giving them the overall win.

The team of Jo Wells, Debbie Knights, Kyrsty Hardy, Georgia Smith, Keziah Young and Catherine Rodnight enjoyed the day and did some great bowling, catching and many 6s and 4s were scored.

Three other Cublington ladies, Carolyn Levick, Phoebe Bell and Tasha Beckett joined ‘the randoms’ team and played a big part in helping them achieve third place.