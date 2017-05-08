Norris’ ton sees Eaton Bray thrash Printers to stay top

A 200-run plus partnership between Andrew Norris and Josh Peacock handed Eaton Bray a routine victory over Printers on Saturday.

Norris was in supreme form for the defending champions, blasting 142, while ably supported by Peacock, was was unbeaten on 95 when the home side declared on 323-2 after 42 overs.

Wes Hosking, at the top of the order, also made life hard for the Printers bowlers, as he scored 65 in an opening stand of 89 with Norris.

In reply, Printers struggled to get to grips with the game. Opener Purus Paran top scored with 28, one of five batsmen to hit double figures.

James Flecknell took four wickets for just six runs in a brilliant five over spell, ripping through the Printers middle order as they were removed for just 130, giving Bray their second victory of the season, which sees them top of the Division 1 table.

Eggington Foresters’ torrid start to the Division 2 continued with a four wicket defeat to Open University.

With just three batsmen in double figures, Eggs were skittled for just 105 as Avishek Dey and Imran Imdad took four wickets apiece.

In reply, Eggington threatenedto make a go of it, taking six wickets, but the total was simply too low to defend as OU (108-6) cruised to victory.

Martin Nice’s unbeaten 101 fired Ivinghoe & Pitstone to a four wicket victory over Milton Bryan in Division 3.

Half centuries from Carl Rath and James Barrington saw Milton Bryan to a decent looking 240-8, but with Nice at the crease, alongside opener Darren Badrick (46) and later Adam Nice (50), Ivinghoe reached the total six wickets down.

In Division 4, Wing with Wingrave (120) came up short against Soulbury (180-8), despite a great half century from Adam Raspass (53).

In Division 5, Dom Benmoussa hit 94 not out as Milton Bryan 2nds (166-2) beat Eaton Bray 2nds (165), while Stewkley (131-1) beat NewBradwell 2nds (129).