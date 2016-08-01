Brickhill crush Long Marston

Great Brickhill remain firmly in the battle for second place in Division 1 after a dominant display against Long Marston.

Graeme Carter’s side are fourth in the table with 195 points, but are just eight behind Cumnor in second with 203. Leaders Dinton have 230.

Hayden Symmonds was the star of the show with the ball for the home side as Long Marston struggled against Great Brickhill’s bowling attack.

Having taken two wickets with the score on 15, Long Marton’s troubles continued when they then lost three wickets in quick succession to find themselves 26-5 and in a bad way.

Zack Wade tried to restore some pride in the score card as he hit 55, but he found partners hard to come by.

Symmonds finished off the order to end with remarkable figures of 5-10 as the visitors were skittled for just 136.

The response was swift. Openers Mark Nelson (60) and Marcus Critchley (28) put the home side into a commanding position as they put on 101 for the first wicket.

There were threats of a comeback when Carter lasted just three balls without scoring, and Symmonds was caught first ball.

Jeremy Smith took 4-27, but the total was simply too small for Long Marston to defend.

It took just 26.4 overs for Brickhill to rattle off 137-4 to win by six wickets.

Next weekend, Great Brickhill travel to league leaders Dinton.