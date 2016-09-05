Damp end to the season for relegated Leighton

Leighton Buzzard’s torrid season ended on a damp note as they finished bottom of Cherwell League Division 1.

Horspath were the visitors to Bell Close on the final day, but with relegation already assured, there was an end of term feel about the place.

Leighton's Phil Whatmore hit 84 for the home side.

In gloomy and threatening weather, Leighton won the toss and decided to bat first.

Adam Culley (9) was an early casualty but Phil Whatmore set about the visitors bowling attack with gusto. He raced to a half century off 37 deliveries. With the score on 127-1 in the 20th over Whatmore was bowled for 84 which included 15 fours and a six.

His departure led to a major collapse in the Leighton ranks as they were then bowled out for a measly 158.

Only Ben Smith with 20 runs showed any resolve.

For the visitors an outstanding bowling performance from Jack Briggs saw him take eight wickets for 19 runs.

The heavy downpour during the tea interval drew the match to a damp end.

It was a similar story for Leighton 2nds as they took on Kingston Bagpuize in Division 5. Play was delayed at the start of the game but the visitors made an early breakthrough when Keeper Richard Raine held a catch of the bowling of James Aldridge.

Matt Gurney and Bertie Barrett also took wickets for Town but rain ended the proceedings with Kingston score standing on 139-3.