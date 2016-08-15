Great Brickhill set up perfectly for a shot at the championship

Great Brickhill are just eight points from the top of Cherwell League Division 1 after beating Banbury 2nds on Saturday as the title race was blown wide open.

Graeme Carter’s side started the day fourth going into their match with Banbury 2nds, but with second placed Cumnor taking on Dinton, it was all to play for in the title race.

Great Brickhill vs Banbury 2nds

Last week, Brickhill played themselves into title contention by beating Dinton, but unbeknownst to them, Cumnor’s bowlers obliterated Dinton for a second week, skittling them for 126 before racing to a seven wicket win (129-3) to take over at the top.

It left the rest of the top spots there for the taking. Great Brickhill did their part too, removing their visitors for 199.

And they made light work of the total, rattling off 202 runs for the loss of just five wickets.

With Aston Rowant’s narrow single wicket victory over Tiddington, it leaves Division 1 finely poised with three games remaining as 14 points separate the top four.

Next weekend, Great Brickhill make the short journey across to take on bottom club Leighton Buzzard, while Cumnor play Banbury, Aston Rowant play Twyford and Dinton face Horspath.