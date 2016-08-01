Leighton’s misery continues

Leighton Buzzard’s miserable season continued on Saturday as they were well-beaten by league leaders Dinton to remain bottom of Division 1.

The gap to Tidington above is four points, but safety is 31 points away with just five games of the season remaining.

LB vs Dinton

Dinton were the visitors to Bell Close on Saturday, and were put in to bat first by Leighton captain Jack Kempster.

Dan Scott continued his good run as opening strike bowler for Leighton removing Gough (0) caught by wicket keeper Ben Smith.

The same Leighton combination then removed Ali (22).

When Law (0) was caught by Gareth Benger off the bowling of Alan Priestley the score was 55-3 with Leighton in the ascendency.

However a half century partnership between opener Smith and visiting captain Mould (29) began to turn the tide back in favour of the visitors.

It ended when Adam Culley took a good catch off the bowling of Antony Francis to remove Mould.

The league leaders were batting with confidence and with the score rattling along at over 5 per over Leighton needed wickets.

Keeper Smith snapped up his 3rd catch of the innings to remove Roberts (19) off the bowling of Jack Kempster who then bowled the opener Smith (76).

Ludlow smashed a quick 23 runs and Chapman managed 24 not out. Brooker (2) was run out by Francis.

Francis and Kempster each took a wicket as Dinton were all out on 230 off 42 overs.

For Leighton Francis 3-36, Kempster 3-52, Scott 2-40 and Priestley 1-26 were the wickets takers.

A good start was essential for the home side but they didn’t get it.

Dinton’s opening bowler Ali removed the home side’s top 5 batsmen for just 15 runs in his 10 overs . Tom Callaghan (17) and Lee Selfe (13) were the only ones to reach double figures .

The dismissal of Dave Roberts left Town on 69-6 at the half way stage.

Scott (46) and Kempster (29) then provided the only meaningful partnership for Town worth 74 runs. Ignoring the usual desire to hit a boundary every ball, they simply pushed the ball around the field and scored in singles. As long as they remained at the wicket there was the prospect that Town could make a decent total .

Their dismissals in consecutive overs however saw the Leighton innings fade to a disappointing 155 all out.

Next week, Leighton travel to Banbury 2nds.

In Division 5, Leighton 2nds were crushed by fellow promotion candidates Abingdon Vale 2nds by 145 runs to drop down to fourth in the table.

Leighton had five changes for their visit to Abingdon Vale with James Aldridge making his debut.

The home side batted first and Aldridge took his first wicket for the club in his first over.

Abingdon’s batsmen were scoring consistently with Hawthorne (38), Howe-Davies (42) Allen (40), and Butcher (64) moving the score along.

At 236-6 with eight overs remaining the home side were in charge but Leighton skipper Andy Smith took four wickets in eight deliveries to finish the innings off at 244 from 47 overs.

Stand in wicket keeper Will Smith took four catches.

Town’s wicket takers were Smith 5-34, Aldridge 3-44 and Matthew Gurney 2-14.

When Leighton batted only Gurney (36no) offered any real resistance. Greg Cooper (15) and Scott Clark (10) were the next highest scorers as the visitors were bowled out for just 99 runs.

Town get five points for their efforts and drop one place into fourth position in the table, and play Thame Town 2nds next Saturday.