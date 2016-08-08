Simmons’ super six keeps Brickhill in title contention

A captain’s innings from Graeme Carter and a sensational bowling display from Josh Simmons ensured Great Brickhill kept well in title contention as they beat league leaders Dinton.

The comprehensive 112 run victory moves them within 15 points of top spot, with six teams still vying for the title with just four games still to go.

Graeme Carter

Batting first, Great Brickhill made a decent start, despite losing opener Marcus Critchley for just 6.

Mark Nelson and Carter put together an excellent partnership, which would form the bulk of Great Brickhill’s runs.

Nelson though fell for 30, while Carter went on to score a fine 89 as Brickhill were eventually bowled out for 196.

While the score didn’t set the world alight, Simmons’ bowling proved unplayable and severely impaired Dinton’s chances.

Simmons’ remarkable spell saw him take six wickets for just nine runs, ripping through the Dinton order as they were bowled out for just 84, handing Great Brickhill a fine victory.

In Division 3, Great Brickhill 2nds fell to fifth in the league after drawing with Cublington.

An incredible double century from Cublington’s Phillip Webb, coming off just 97 balls, put the visitors in total control after a shaky start, which saw them initially struggling at 3-2.

Webb’s partnership with Keiron Sear (51) was worth 193 runs, guiding Cublington to 381-5 as they declared.

While the reply was never going to come close to the Cublington total, Brickhill held on to their wickets to frustrate the visitors.

A partnership between Jonathan Cook (56) and Tom Turner (23) was worth 85 as Brickhill ended their innings on 176-6.

The draw saw Brickhill pick up just five points for their efforts, dropping them to fifth in the Division 3 table, falling further from the promotion spots.