Rain ruins Brickhill’s late chance at title challenge

Great Brickhill hit the accelerator late in the day but they couldn’t beat the rain as they battle for Cherwell League Division 1 came up short on Saturday.

Graeme Carter’s side knew they’d need victory over Cumnor on the final day, while hoping Dinton would do the business over league leaders Aston Rowant to lift the title. Both Cumnor and indeed Dinton were in with a shot at the title, so all four were keen to avoid the rain, knowing a game that went the distance would likely decide the championship.

Visitors Cumnor batted first, and got off to a solid start as they put on 47 for the opening stand. But three quick-fire wickets from Hayden Symmonds saw them drop to 59-3.

A middle order recovery from Harry Ackland (51) and Callum Russell (56 not out) saw the visitors get back into a strong position. However, with the rain clouds rolling in, Cumnor declared on 226-6, having played 27 overs, to give themselves a chance of beating Brickhill and taking the title.

Brickhill equally wanted to rattle off the score and made a flying start. Big hitting from opener Mark Nelson put the home side into a great position, as he hit an unbeaten 58 from just 41 balls, including seven fours and four sixes.

But the rain would ultimately win the day as it came down with Brickhill only afforded 12 overs at the crease. Unable to get any more play, the match was declared a draw, ended Brickhill’s chances of the title.

Frustratingly, Aston Rowant’s game with Dinton was also abandoned, giving Rowant the Division 1 crown.

Carter led the way with the bat, scoring 609 at an average of 46, closely followed by Nelson who rattled off 586 runs playing a game less.

With the ball in hand, Symmonds took 38 wickets at an average of 13.16.