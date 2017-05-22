Rain ruins the weekend for cricketers

Rain ruined its first weekend of the season on Saturday as results across the leagues and regions went the way of the weather.

Four Counties Division 1 champions Eaton Bray were in rampant mood against New Bradwell, with West Hosking scoring an astonishing 195 of their 258 runs. But despite declaring after 26 overs the rain made sure of the draw.

In the Cherwell League, Leighton Buzzard looked in decent shape against Didcot before the rain fell.

Under dark grey skies captain Jack Kempster lost the toss and Town were put into bat on a very green under prepared wicket which looked ideally suited to bowling.

However it was Town who made a positive start with Phil Whatmore and Tom Light rotating the strike well and putting the bad ball away to the boundary. They compiled a good opening stand of 53 before Light was bowled trying to dig out a yorker for 18.

Whatmore continued his good run of form and soon brought up his own half century, but was eventually out when he chipped a return catch back the bowler to be dismissed for 67.

Leighton continued excellent progress as Dan Scott (22) in partnership with Richard Raine who was making his return to the first team for many years accelerated the scoring rate. Richard Raine took the Didcot spin bowling apart hitting them to the boundary, seemingly at will, to put Town in an extremely strong position. He hit four maximums in his 59 not out off just 42 balls as Leighton were well placed to post a big total at 177-4. But then the rain came, completely flooding the wicket and causing the game to be abandoned without another ball being bowled. Both teams sharing six points each.

In Home Counties Division 2, Great Brickhill though escaped a tough afternoon when after their match against Reading was abandoned after they were skittled for 148, with the rain falling as the home side began their reply.