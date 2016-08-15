She’s done it - Charlotte is  a golden girl

Golden girl Charlotte Dujardin has done it again.

The former Vandyke Upper School pupil stormed the individual dressage at Rio today, winning gold and retaining her Olympic title.

She has already won silver for team dressage on Thursday.

She gained a staggering 93.857 well ahead of her nearest rivals.

She and her horseValegro, who was taking part in his last Olympics before retiring at the grand age of 14, performed to a specially written piece designed to reflect the music of Brazil.

It’s been a hectic four years for Charlotte after she and horse Valegro were part of the team which won gold for team dressage followed by her gold medal glory in the individual dressage event.

Since then the 31-year-old has received an OBE and has been described as the most successful British dressage rider in the history of the sport.

Born in Enfield, Charlotte, who started riding at the age of two, moved with her family to Leighton Buzzard.

She left Vandyke at 16 to take up horse riding full time..

Her mother Jane Dujardin bought and sold ponies for her daughters to ride to enable them to continue ridin

In 2015, Charlotte became Global Ambassador for the Brooke Hospital for Animals – an equine welfare charity that focuses on improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules in 11 countries around the world.

Riding Valegro, Charlotte currently holds the complete set of the available individual elite dressage titles; the individual Olympic freestyle, World freestyle and Grand Prix Special, World Cup individual dressage and European freestyle and Grand Prix Special titles.