Town let slip two goal advantage

Leighton Town squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Welwyn Garden City at Bell Close on Saturday to pick up their first point of the season.

Having lost their opening Spartan South Midlands Premier Division match to Cockfosters on Tuesday night, Town were keen to get their first points on the board against Welwyn.

And they made a solid start to the match, pressing the opposition. They had a chance early on from a corner as Craig Maisiri swung it, but it was cleared off the line and then Aaron McKee grabbed the seconds, but his shot was over.

There were new faces in the squad no less than 6 changes from Tuesday’s defeat and one of them Victor Osubu made a silky run on the left wing and got to the by-line but the Welwyn defence did well to shield it out of play.

Leighton were looking very lively and creating more chances than they had been previously Matt Bateman found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his touch was a tad heavy and Jack Metcalfe claimed it just as Bateman was about to shoot.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic though, with Welwyn coming close but unable to trouble the Leighton goal as Martin Standen headed over.

Town then took the lead in the 22nd minute through some lovely play; the ball was played to Bateman at the edge of the box he turned and lobbed the ball over Metcalfe to play in an oncoming Ben Gallant who coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

It was a deserved lead from the hosts and there were perhaps calls for a Leighton penalty not long after as Bateman went down in the box and it was a 50-50 call but the ref said no.

At the other end Ash Kersey went close for Welwyn from a free kick his header just glancing wide of the near post.

Leighton then went 2-0 on the 40th minute with a lovely free kick from Osubu. Gallant had been pushed just outside the box and Standen was booked for it, Osubu stepped up to take and lashed it into the top corner.

The hosts were looking good from set-pieces and another good delivery from a free-kick reached James Hatch who headed it to Bateman his shot was over but Leighton’s movement in the box was positive.

By half time Leighton were the dominant side and looked good value for their 2-0 but in the second half Welwyn put more pressure on the Leighton defence.

Leighton were coping with the renewed Welwyn pressure but they got it back to 2-1 when they got a penalty. Parkinson was tripped in the box and Bronti sent Kirkwood the wrong way putting his shot in the bottom left corner.

Welwyn nearly got it back to 2-2 when James Ewington played in Bronti and his shot was hit wayward from a good position.

Leighton looked dangerous on the counter attack; Craig Maisiri cleared it, it reached Osubu he ran and played in Gallant and his effort on goal was not far wide.

Immediately at the other end though Welwyn Garden City attacked Ewington got into space in the Leighton box and squared it to Foley for a tap in five minutes from time to share the points.

Leighton are back at Bell Close tonight (Tuesday) as they welcome Hertford Town, kick off at 7.45pm.