Undefeated Cubs are record breakers

Cublington’s girls cricket team rounded off a brilliant debut season by being crowned Aylesbury District champions. Not only that, but they did so going unbeaten.

The young women of Cublington CC have been on a short but highly successful journey. The team having only been formed at the beginning of last season with just a few enthusiastic girls but with a great spirit and determination have become a force in the game in a very short time.

Having competed the regular league season winning every game in the North Division the ADL Final was competed against Bledlow Village, winners of the South Division.

The ADL Cup was secured with another outstanding performance from the girls, not only the first ever girls team to represent Cublington in a league season but also the first all-girl team to win the trophy.

Despite being extremely nervous with anticipation, the game was in fact won comfortably by a margin of 38 runs.

Batting first, Cublington put in a very solid performance with Isabella Kench and Tasha Beckett top scoring.

However, as had been the case all season, it was the outstanding bowling from the girls that secured victory.

Cublington have proven to be a phenominal bowling unit and a spirited Bledlow Village team never looked like coping with the assault.

Cublington took nine Bledlow wickets with Lara Sparke conceding only nine runs from her fours overs, while and Isabella Kench took three wickets in a similarly impressive spell.

The fielding was really sharp throughout the team and in Lizzie Knott the side has an outstanding wicket keeper who sets the tone.

But while the team are breaking all records put in front of them, the team is always on the lookout for new players to play, with previous experience necessary.

If you are interested in joining, please contact Gordon Sparke – g.sparke@btinternet.com.