Weather washout wrecks all hopes of a Leighton victory

Leighton Buzzard were left frustrated on Saturday when the rain cut short their attempts at regaining top spot in Cherwell Division 2.

Tom Light’s side went into the clash with fifth placed Didcot sitting third, just five points from the top.

And batting first, Leighton got off to an excellent start and were well on their way to a good total until the weather put paid to the game.

Despite losing Wayne Tyas with the score at 21, and then Phil Whatmore to leave Town 42-2, the partnership between Light and Mark Burfoot put Leighton in command.

Light played a captain’s innings as he scored 63, which included nine boundary fours, while Burfoot added a solid 23 before falling, but the innings had been salvaged at 123-3.

Light fell shortly afterwards, but Dan Scott and Dave Roberts were scoring rapidly and looked in a hurry to get runs on the board before the rain fell.

Scott scored 24 not out, while Roberts’ 38 came from just 37 balls as the score raced to 198-4 from 42 overs.

But the rain fell forcing players back into the pavilion, and they would never return, leaving a frustrated Leighton to wonder what could have been.

Fortunately though, the rest of the league suffered similar issues with the weather, though Bledlow picked up eight points from their draw, opening the gap to Leighton to seven points.

It was the same for Leighton Buzzard 2nds too in Division 5, facing off against Didcot 2nds.

Batting first, Leighton were 48-2 after 11 overs before the rain drew in, forcing the game off.

They remain fourth in the standings.