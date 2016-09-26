Barnstorming night of comedy at Leighton Buzzard

A night of comedy will have people rolling in the aisles with laughter at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Gary Colman, Paul Pirie and Phil Butler will bring a wide range of styles as part of the Barnstormers Comedy Club on Saturday October 1.

The Mirror described Phil’s comedy as: “audio/visual brand of comedy would have even non-English speakers rolling in the aisles.

“From cigarette-juggling and money-burning to a child’s toy with Tourettes, his act had it all.”

He has a wealth of experience and is a sure fire hit at both mainstream and alternative venues. He has headlined the UK’s leading comedy clubs such as the world famous Comedy Store, Glee and the Komedia, and can always be found as the comic lead in pantomime, cruising, corporate events and starring in summer shows, with a full supporting cast.

In 2009 Gary was finalist in three national new comedy awards, the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year , TV Comedy Forum Future of TV Comedy, and Jongleurs New Act of the Year.

Paul has had a consecutive succession of sell out shows at The Glasgow Comedy Festival and joined esteemed popular comedy-improv group Dance Monkey Boy, Dance!

The entertainment starts at 8pm and tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For further information or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.