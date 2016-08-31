Genre bending tunes in Leighton Buzzard

Twists on country and new wave music come to The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard over the weekend.

Sugarpill are a relatively new Nashville new country band with a cross of contemporary pop rock intertwined. Having formed in early 2015, they are getting great reviews and already have backing from a major record label.

Tanya K is the bands highly talented vocalist and she also writes the songs along with guitarist Gordon Bonnar. Gordon is already a succesful British songwriter and musician from London who emerged in the late 1980s as the musical force behind the band Heavy Pettin.

His musical collaborations are to numerous to list, but include Stevie Nicks, Queen’s Brian May, Backstreet Boys, Mick Jagger, Mike and the Mechanics and Del Amitri.

Many regulars will recognise bassist Jez Parry from the popular Milton Keynes band Southside Jimmy and the drummer is Mick Ivory. Producer Mark Dearnley has had his hands on the bands metaphoric helm in the recording studio.

On Saturday night the high energy new wave and punk rock band The Dogmattics return to The Wheatie.

Ever popular, with recent gigs being real stormers with sets including numbers from Sweet, Stiff Little Fingers, Greenday, Motorhead, Sex Pistols, the Ramones, The Damned, The Buzcocks, The Clash, The Stranglers, The Vapours, The Undertones and seemingly any other bands that start with ‘The’ including The Monkeys!

Plenty to dance or pogo along to in a lively fun evening taking you back to those fine sounds of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. The band are Steve Smith on vocals and guitar ably supported by Ian Kimmance, Richard Durrant and Harry.

Music starts at around 9.30pm both nights and entry is free.