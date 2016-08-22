Leighton Buzzard lines up quintet of gigs

There will be five acts from across the area playing over three separate days at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard.

On Friday August 26, there will be a double bill from False Idol with support from We are Giants.

Five piece band False Idol from Milton Keynes were formed in 2015 and numbers include stop-pretending, Trapped and Calling Out.

We are Giants are a four piece power pop, punk rock band from Northamptonshire. They were formed in October 2015. Organisers have said they do songs with beefy bass lines, filthy guitar riffs, ball shattering drum fills and catchy vocals.

The Relights are on stage at The Wheatie with support from The Maritime Effect on Saturday August 27.

The Relights, formed in 2015, are a four piece band from Bedfordshire. They describe themselves as ‘armed with sing-along melodies, pounding drums and grooves galore’.

These guys produce their own specific brand of British Rock and are currently working on the release of their new EP.

The Maritime Effect, also formed in 2015 and from Beds, are a ballsy, energetic four piece band. They have used the pop melodies of Suede with the rawness of The Libertines to create their sound.

Bank Holiday Monday brings the return of the ever popular covers band Bad Hombre to the Wheatsheaf.

This three piece band will be on stage to entertain with a mix of rock, pop, punk and new wave, surf and rockabilly country,

The band consists of Steve Askew, who is the former lead guitarist for Kajagoogoo as well as Kristian Carter on drums and Steve Winch on the bass guitar.

On Friday and Saturday music starts at around 9:30pm and on the Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, Bad Hombre begin performing at around 3pm. Entrance to all of the gigs is free.