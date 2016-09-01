Stanbridge venue lines up jazz night

Two of the leading musical talents will be performing at The Five Bells in Stanbridge on Thursday September 8.

The Greensand Jazz Autum season kicks off with The Two Tenors featuring British saxophonists Don Weller and Dave O’Higgins.

They are both major figures on the British Jazz scene. Between them these award-winning musicians have shared the stage with giants from the music world, including Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Cleo Lane, Annie Lennox and Peter Gabriel. Three times winner of the Tenor Saxophone Category at the British Jazz Awards, Don Weller is one of Britain’s most original and respected British saxophonists. Loved by audiences and fellow musicians, his dry, incisive humour and apparently lugubrious stage presence belie a world-class ability and fluency on his instrument.

Dave O’Higgins is a prolific musician, composer, arranger and producer, with 17 solo albums to his credit so far. He has recently been busy touring the USA with The Brubecks - the sons of jazz great Dave Brubeck.

The season continues with the twin trombones of Mark Nightingale and Neil Sidwell, playing on Thursday October 6 and Georgia Mancio and Guillermo Rozenthuler, in a celebration of South American song on Thursday November 10.

Tickets cost between £3 and £13, For further information and to book tickets in advance visit www.greensandjazz.org.uk.