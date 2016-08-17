Two days of live music at Stewkley pub

A two day live music festival will be hosted by a village pub over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Playing on a raised festival stage, local bands from Stewkley, Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard will be joined by acts from London and further afield to entertain The Swan Fest crowds in Stewkley from lunchtime until late on both Saturday and Sunday night(August 27 and 28).

Ten bands will perform over the weekend with music ranging from the awesome rock of Kings & Thieves, Isabelle and Vintage Black, to the authentic Red Hot Chili Pepper cover band, Midnight Jungle, the eclectic Inlak’esh and the charming sounds of Palmerston and GXDS.

Food will be plentiful throughout both days with Terry’s of Swanbourne providing hog roasts, and The Swan’s head chef on hand to manage the barbecue and restaurant service.

Swan Fest will host a real ale tent giving festival goers the chance to taste a wide variety of liquid refreshment, including products from Leighton Buzzard and Tring breweries.

The live music will start each day at 2pm and go through to 10.30pm.

Swan Fest T-shirts can be collected from the pub at Chapel Square, Stewkley. All proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Research, the charity chosen to benefit from this year’s community event in the pub garden.

Last year’s Great Stewkley Bake Off raised more than £2,000 for SSNAP (Support for the Sick Newborn and their Parents).

The Swan looks forward to welcoming as many people as possible from the village and surrounding areas for a weekend of great music, fun for all the family and an opportunity to support a very worthwhile cause.

Full information on the weekend at www.swanfest.uk