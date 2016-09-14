REVIEW: A fairytale experience if you love Shrek

Shrek welcome

Shrek welcome

It’s billed as a Shrek-tacular experience, but would my family and I - who have never really got into the Dreamworks movies starring the famous green ogre - agree as we prepared to enter the Kingdom of Far Far Away.

Component:1.7578827.1473894627, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page