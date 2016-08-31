Join a show of many colours in Leighton Buzzard

A theatre group is looking form youngsters aged between nine and 19 to take part in their next production.

Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre is inviting people to go along to an event on Friday September 9 to find out more about appearing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The finished show will be performed in the first week of December at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

LBYT is a local group of youngsters from age 9 - 19 who perform two musical shows per year. The have a well deserved reputation for putting on high

Director Terry Cavender said: “We are very interested to hear from anyone who has an interest in getting involved. Particularly boys, as four of our senior guys have just moved on.

“You don’t need to be the best singer, actor or dancer in the world, but if you’re keen, and want to learn or improve what you do on-stage, then this is the place for you.”

Interested youngsters are invited to go along to some taster sessions prior to open auditions. Visit www.lbyt.org for further information.