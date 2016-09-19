Leighton Buzzard Drama Group stage Ayckbourn play

Comedy, time travel and murder blend effortlessly together as Leighton Buzzard Drama Group put on a piece by one of Britain’s best known dramatists.

Rehearsals are well under way for the performance of Communicating Doors written by Alan Ayckbourn.

It can be seen at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre over three nights starting on Thursday October 6.

The play opens in the year 2018 when Poopay, a dominatrix with a soul of sunshine, has been summoned to the hotel suite, supposedly to provide the ailing Reece witha selection of her services.

Far removed from what she is selling, Reece’s revelations coupled with threats and persuasion from his business partner Julian cause Poopay to flee for her life in a rather unique way.

The events then set Poopay along with Reece’s wives on a trail which may or may not save all or some of their lives over a period of 40 years ranging from 1978 to 2018 aided by the use of communicating doors.

A spokesman for the group said: “We have some of our groups fantastic actors turning up some memorable performances in rehearsals.

“Russell Bennett and Ben Clarke who were last seen in Blackadder this summer and are back.

“Emma Stone who was in our Christmas pantomime playing Flora, Andrew Meadows who was last seen playing Basil Fawlty in last years production of Fawlty Towers, Kim Aguilar who was one of our fantastic Calendar Girls and lastly Trish Turner as a new comer to our group.”

The show starts at 7.45pm each night and tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions.

For more information about the play or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

More details about the drama group can be found by logging on to www.lbdg.org.uk.