Review - Little Shop of Horrors at The Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury

You know that something is a successful musical adaptation when people pretty much forget about its original incarnation.

Little Shop of Horrors is one of those success stories to the point that despite featuring a young Jack Nicholson, many remember Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene singing and battling powerful killer plants when they think of the story.

And it’s theatrical incarnations have been numerous and this version is one of the finest.

For those unaware of the story, Little Shop of Horrors is about a young man called Seymour who works in a down and out flower shop in Skid Row. Both his and the shops fortunes are transformed when Seymour discovers an unusual plant. But what is the plant and what are its intentions?

Fans of the musical will not be disappointed as everything is very faithfully recreated. Stephanie Clift channels Ellen Greene’s original Audrey and gives her a little more backbone while Sam Lupton’s Seymour is as energetic as you would expect.

Indeed there is a lot of energy on the show, some of the routines are absolutely superb. Special mention must go to the urchins played by Sasha Latoya, Vanessa Fisher and Cassie Clare who gives us plenty of sass and laughs in the role.

If you could criticise the original film for something, it does feel a little dated.

But this version enhances everything that was in the original but ramped up to 11. That includes some even gorier scenes when the plant is munching on some of its victims.

In a few words, this production is absolutely superb and a delight. It is well worth catching.

Little Shop of Horrors can be seen until Saturday September 17. Tickets for the show can be booked by callibg 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.