West End theatre comes to Leighton Buzzard

Two of the most critically acclaimed shows in the West End will be beamed direct to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre in early September.

People will be able to see The National Theatre’s production of The Deep Blue Sea on Thursday September 1 while The kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s re-telling of Romeo and Juliet can be seen on Wednesday September 7.

Helen McCrory, who has appeared in the Harry Potter films, Hugo and the Bond film Skyfall stars in The Deep Blue Sea,

One of Terence Rattigan’s most famous plays, his devastating masterpiece features one of the most coveted female roles.

Tom Burke, fresh from appearing in The Musketeers and a recent adaptation of War and Peace, also features in Carrie Cracknell’s critically acclaimed new production.

The play is set in a flat in Ladbroke Grove, West London. 1952.

When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours after a failed suicide attempt, the story of her explosive affair with former RAF pilot and breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge emerges.

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live cinema season continues with a new vision of Shakespeare’s heartbreaking tale of forbidden love.

Branagh and his creative team present a modern passionate version of the classic tragedy, one of the most famoys plays written by the Bard.

It features the longstanding feud between Verona’s Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict.

For this new version, Branagh reunites the stars of live action remake of the Disney tale Cinderella. He directs Richard Madden and Lily James as Romeo and Juliet with Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio.

For more details about either of the screenings or to book tickets call the box office on 0300 300 8125.