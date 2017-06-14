5 things to do in Leighton Buzzard and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard in the near future.

1 THEATRE

Jack The Ripper - The Real Truth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. June 22.

The identity of Jack the Ripper and the theories surrounding the infamous Whitechapel murders will be the subject of a one man show coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Jack The Ripper - the real truth can be seen on Thursday, June 22, and is hosted by Trevor Marriott.

He is a retired police murder squad detective and an expert on Jack the Ripper, and has been investigating the crimes for 15 years.

Trevor has been looking at the Whitechapel murders of 1888 which were attributed to a fearsome killer who came to be known as Jack the Ripper, whose identity was never established.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSICAL

Zoom, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. June 16

Based on the story of The Tortoise and the Hare, Zoom is a musical comedy performed by youngsters. It is produced by LBCT Mini Theatre, which has members aged five-nine and has produced many productions in the past. It can be seen at 7pm.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Inlak'esh and V8. Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard. June 16 and 17

The much anticipated return for a band to The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard will take place on Friday night.

Inlak’esh, a group of guitarists, will kick off a weekend of music at the pub.

The band has a strong Spanish guitar influence.

On Saturday V8 will travel up to the pub from Coventry.

The rock and heavy metal cover band are renowned for their appearances at bike rallies up and down the country.

They were formed in the late 1980s with a name inspired by a Ford Capri engine and have been roaring along ever since.

4 THEATRE

Salome, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. June 23

An ambitious production by the National Theatre will be screened to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Friday, June 23.

Salomé will be screened from 7pm at the venue.

The story has been told before, but never like this.

An occupied desert nation. A radical from the wilderness on hunger strike.

A girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.

This charged retelling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl we call Salomé at the centre of a revolution.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk



5 OUTDOOR PURSUITS

Woburn Garden Show. June 24/25

Green fingered experts from the world of television and radio will be among the headline acts at the Woburn Abbey Garden Show taking place next week.

Now in its eight year, the event will see Gardeners’ World’s Adam Frost and Gardeners’ Question Time expert and author Pippa Greenwood at the event on Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.

Set against the backdrop of Woburn Abbey, The Gardener’s Garden Show offers visitors the best location of any show in the UK, taking place within the 42-acres of Abbey Gardens, which will include the duke and duchess’s private gardens, not normally open to the public.

www.woburnabbey.co.uk/gardenshow