Artisan Food Festival comes to Woburn Sands

It is out with the chillis and in with a wider range of food and drink from across the UK at an event at Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands.

The indoor food festival will run for three days – this Saturday, Sunday and Monday –at the Artisan Food Festival.

This will feature more than 30 artisan food & drink producers from across the UK, with products ranging from gin, chutney, sauces and cheeses to all manner of chilli products.

Throughout the weekend there will be live music from the Jac Jones Jazz Band to keep people entertained and plenty of hot food to choose from.

The event has free entry and parking.

It opens from 9am to 6pm on Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday and 9am to 4.30pm on Monday.

For further information about the event visit www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk.

If you can’t get along to this event, there will be a similar festival next month, namely the Millets Farm 7th Chilli Fiesta in Oxfordshire on September 2 and 3.

Alternatively there is Frosts Food & Chilli Festival at Brampton Garden Centre on September 9 and 10.