Chance to take part in ballet

Young ballet dancers who want to perform on stage at a real theatre alongside professional principal dancers are invited to attend an audition with the English Youth Ballet.

The award winning company, one of the largest in the UK, is unique in offering these exciting opportunities to talented youngsters, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

The audition will take place at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury on Tuesday November 8 for male and female dancers aged from eight to 18 to take part in a double bill of Nutcracker Suite and Ballet Etudes on Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25.

One hundred young dancers from across the region will be chosen to take part in an 11 day rehearsal period, out of school hours, to be coached and mentored by professional dancers.

EYB director Janet Lewis said: “The EYB audition is an experience in itself. EYB is all about performance experience and this starts at the audition as the dancers are given a regular ballet class on the stage. Parents and family are encouraged to watch from the audience. We are looking for dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing.”

Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful. It is advisable to register for the audition in advance but it is possible to register on the day 30 minutes prior to the start. The audition fee is £15.

Auditions will be held at the Waterside from 4.30 -6.15pm for dancers aged from eight to 11, and from 6.45 - 8.30pm for dancers aged from 12 - 18.

To register contact Miss Lewis on 01689 856747 or misslewis@englishyouthballet.co.uk

I was fortunate to see an EYB production of Sleeping Beauty recently and it truly was a magical experience for everyone on stage and in the audience.