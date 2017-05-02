Friendship film in Leighton Buzzard

Two actresses who share the same surnames will be the stars of a film which will have two screenings at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The Time of Their Lives stars both Joan and Pauline Collins, no relation, which can be seen on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 25 starting at 8pm.

It tells the story of former Hollywood star Helen who persuades downtrodden housewife Priscilla to accompany her to the glamorous French island of Ile-de-Re for her ex-lover’s funeral.

With limited funds, the mismatched pair venture on the journey of a lifetime, learning the value of true friendship on the way.

Dame Joan Collins is still best known for her role as Alexis Colby in the US soap series Dynasty. She has also appeared in a number of films.

Pauline Collins is best known for her roles in the drama series Upstairs Downstairs and award winning performance in the stage and film versions of Shirley Valentine.

Both of the screenings start at 8pm and tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.