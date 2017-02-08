Marvellous movies in unusual locations

An exciting new pop up cinema is launching in the Chilterns next month (March) and tickets are on sale now.

Modern classics and the latest releases will be shown at unusual locations including Buckinghamshire Railway Museum in Quainton and the Natural History Museum in Tring.

Amongst the films on offer during March and April will be Pretty Woman, Ghostbusters, Paddington and The Lion King.

The screenings will all take place indoors and seating (which will be mostly beanbag chairs with back support) will be provided.

The Chiltern’s Vintage Cinema is the brainchild of husband and wife team Darren and Deborah Henderson.

Darren was formerly senior vice president of Sony Music and Deborah founded the design agency Thinkpublic.

She said: “We want to capture some of the magic of a trip to the cinema. Our experiences are as much about the ambiance as it is the movie itself.

“We have ushers and usherettes in traditional uniforms, an intermission, popcorn sold on an ushers tray, retro sweets and local ice cream for sale.”

Darren said that everyone they had spoken to about the business venture had been totally behind them - local people, venue owners and the film industry.

He said: “We’ve invested heavily on the latest projection and on equipment to ensure a high quality experience and when coupled with the unique and unusual locations, audiences will be blown away.”

Highlights include Four Weddings and A Funeral screened in the very location where it was filmed; The Dark Knight in the Hellfire Caves at Wycombe; Night at the Museum at the Natural History Museum in Tring; and Paddington at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre where visitors will be greeted by Paddington himself, offering a marmalade sandwich before visitors watch the film sitting between two vintage trains.

Extra layers of clothing may be required at the railway centre screening, although blankets will be provided.

The films at the railway centre and at the museum take place during the Easter school holidays making them a perfect family treat.

Paddington (PG) will be shown at the railway centre on Monday April 3, with Back to the Future (PG) the following day.

From Wednesday April 5 - Saturday April 8 several films will be shown at the museum in Tring: Night at the Museum (PG), Paddington (PG), Free Willy (U) Life of Pi (PG)and The Lion King (U).

Full details of all the venues, films, dates and times are on the company’s website, where tickets can also be booked online. Go to www.vintagecinema.co.uk.

Tickets are limited, so be quick if you want to enjoy this unusual experience.

More venues and dates are planned for later in the year including outdoor events.