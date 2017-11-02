Awful Auntie takes over in Milton Keynes

Following the record breaking tour of Gangsta Granny, The Birmingham Stage Company has adapted another David Walliams book for the stage.

Awful Auntie can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 8 to 12.

It tells the story of Stella, who when she set off to visit London with her parents had no idea her life was in danger. Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened.

But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful auntie.

David Williams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship features a very old car, a very large owl and a very small ghost.

The cast includes Timothy Sayer as Aunt Alberta, Georgina Leonidas as Stella Saxby, Richard James as Gibbon and Ashley Cousins as Soot.

Tickets for the show cost from £23.50. To book call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or, alternatively, visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.