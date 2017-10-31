Barnstorming laughter in Leighton Buzzard

Three comedians will be getting their best one liners ready for a night of comedy coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Joe Rowntree, Abi Roberts and Scott Bennett will provide the entertainment along with Kevin Precious, who will compere the event.

Having started his television career writing put-downs for Anne Robinson on The Weakest Link, Joe Rowntree has also appeared on television.

He has hosted two UK tours of Brainiac Live which culminated at the Hammersmith Apollo after appearing in all six series of the award-winning hit Sky 1 show Brainiac: Science Abuse.

Abi Roberts and her big hair exploded onto the stand-up comedy scene in 2011, after a number of years as a singer and cabaret performer. Her humour has been described as infectious and rapid fire.

Scott started comedy in late 2009 and has rapidly established himself as one of the fastest rising stars on the UK circuit.

Likeable, with a warm and engaging delivery, he is a Yorkshire live wire with an undeniable no nonsense logic. In demand by many of the big clubs, Scott delivers wry observations on the absurdity of modern living. His sharply written routines have been delighting audiences across the country.

Barnstormers will be in Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday, November 4. To book visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

