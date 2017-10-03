Barnstorming night of comedy in Leighton Buzzard

There will be an around-the-world flavour to the first Barnstormers comedy night of the new season at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre this Saturday night.

Canadian Tanyalee Davis, Chris Kent and Meryl O’Rourke will be providing the laughter, with the evening compered by Kevin Precious.

Tanyalee Davis is a 3 foot 6 inch stand-up comedian from Canada who is now headlining at comedy clubs, colleges, and comedy festivals throughout the UK and the world with her own unique perspective and somewhat racy brand of comedy.

Since arriving in the UK back in 2013, Tanyalee has stormed the UK comedy scene earning her appearances on prestigious comedy shows such as Live At The Apollo, The Last Leg and The John Bishop Show. Tanyalee also supported Frankie Boyle on his 2012 UK Tour.

Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Chris Kent gave up his job as an electrician to pursue a career in comedy. He is currently working on material for his fifth tour which will visit next year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Acclaimed stand-up comic and accomplished TV writer Meryl O’Rourke, revels in her bitterness. A potty-mouthed potty trainer, she has delighted comedy audiences, written some of the best gags on telly and even hosted pop concerts, as well as also supporting Frankie Boyle.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.