Big name companies screened in Leighton Buzzard

Opera and two critically acclaimed drama productions will be shown in screenings coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the National Theatre’s production of Hamlet while there will also be performances from the Royal Opera House and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

First up is La Boheme performed by the Royal Opera House on Tuesday, October 3. The performance starts at 7.15pm.

The acclaimed director Richard Jones brings his characteristically acute insight to this much-loved classic, visualised in Stewart Laing’s spectacular, stylised designs.

Antonio Pappano conducts, with Nicole Car and Michael Fabiano as the young lovers and Mariusz Kwiecen.

On Thursday, October 5, there will another chance to see Benedict Cumberbatch’s electrifying performance as Hamlet in this iconic production of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, on the Barbican stage, directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Set in Denmark, the play dramatises the revenge Prince Hamlet is called to wreak upon his uncle, Claudius, by the ghost of Hamlet’s father.

Claudius had murdered his own brother and seized the throne, also marrying his deceased brother’s widow.

The final screening is the RSC’s production of Coriolanus starting at 7pm on Tuesday, October 17.

This epic story transports the audience back to the emergence of the republic of Rome.

Caius Martius Coriolanus is a fearless soldier but a reluctant leader.

His ambitious mother attempts to carve him a path to political power, but he struggles to change his nature and do what is required to achieve greatness.

Tickets for all of the screenings are available now and are likely to be very popular.

For more details or to book tickets call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.