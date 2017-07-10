Birthday celebrations at Linslade church

A renowned chamber choir are celebrating 40 years of existence and are currently getting ready for their second celebratory concert.



The Linsdale Singers perform the special event at St Barnabas Church in Linslade on Sunday, July 16.

Entitled Celebrate! Choral Music to Sing in the Summer, the programme comprises some of the favourite pieces that audiences have heard over the years.

It will include songs like George Shearing’s Songs and Sonnets and other music ranging from sacred classics to the Beatles.

In accompanied pieces the choir are delighted to welcome their regular organist, local Paul Daggett.

The choir are proud to welcome the town’s mayor, Councillor Syed Rahman as their honoured guest.

Also in the audience will be some past choir members who the choir are greatly looking forward to seeing again and who will be joining them for the last piece.

A spokesman for the group said that the end result should provide a wonderful sound and said that anyone looking to have good seats should come along early.

The Linslade Singers is a choir of around 30 voices. Specialising in singing unaccompanied choral music, the choir also performs works that are accompanied by piano/organ or a chamber orchestra. This established choir enjoys a reputation for high quality choral singing in the Leighton Buzzard area.

The concert starts at 4pm and is planned to last about an hour.

Afterwards, in the church hall, there is an opportunity to meet the choir members while enjoying coffee or tea and a delicious assortment of cakes, all inclusive in the price of your ticket of £5.

Accompanied children are free.

For those who wish to stay, the choir will then sing Choral Evensong at 6pm.

All proceeds in aid of St Barnabas Church.

