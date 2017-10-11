Classical composers visit Leighton Buzzard

A wide range of classical musicians will have their work played at a concert hosted by Leighton Buzzard Music Club later this month.

The Pellas Ensemble will be performing at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday October 21.

This young trio of musicians consist of Oliver Wass on the harp, Henry Roberts playing the flute, and Luba Tunnicliffe on the viola.

The trip will present a varied programme of music by the likes of Debussy, Bax, Mussorgsky, Tchaikovsky and Ravel.

They are the winners of the Grand Prize in the St. Martin-in-the Fields Music Competition and many other awards, their performance creates an intimate connection with their audience.

The club has been bringing classical concerts to the town for more than six decades and have arranged several over the years.

There will be half a dozen more coming for the rest of the season which will finish in April 2018.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets for the show are £14 for adults and £12.50 for members of Leighton Buzzard Music Club. Entrance for children under 16 is free.

They are available from Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre Box Office by calling 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For further information about the concert, future events, or the club generally visit www.lmbusic.co.uk

