Crowds can’t resist such a tasty offering!

Thousands of people enjoyed an array of foods, family entertainment and live music at the Big Lunch Food Festival in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday.

Leighton Linslade Town Council organised the event, now in its fifth year, to showcase what the town has to offer to residents and visitors.

Big Lunch. Photo by Jane Russell

An estimated 4,500 people enjoyed the one-day event in the town centre, which included live music, high tempo swing dancing and local dance troupe, Dance Energy, who provided entertainment and free activities for everyone.

The event was opened by Mayor councillor Syed Rahman supported by Deputy Mayor councillor Clive Palmer and his wife.

Councillor Rahman said: “We were thrilled to see so many people enjoying themselves.”

Two eccentric moustachioed waiters, Bicycle Bistro, unleashed choreographed cafe mayhem as one of the showstoppers throughout the day.

Big Lunch. Photo by Jane Russell

Visitors tucked into an array of foods from around the world and enjoyed cookery demonstrations and culinary tips from Artisan Cooks, whilst others tried their hand at pizza making and sushi master classes.

Comments on social media claimed the event was the “Best one yet” and another said: “Love this town. Year on year it’s improved.”