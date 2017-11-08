Death designed to be hilarious in Stewkley

Preparations for a period comedy which mixes the writings of Noel Coward and Agatha Christie are well under way.

Death by Design, by Rob Urbinati ,is being staged by Stewkley Players later this month.

Set in the 1930s, it follows playwright Edward Bennett and his wife, the actress Sorel Bennett, who flee London and head to Cookham after their show endures a bad opening night.

Various guests arrive unexpectedly with each character holding their own secret and when one of the visitors is murdered, and everyone is a suspect, it is left to housemaid Bridgit to play detective.

Producer Karen Curry said: “I wanted to produce a play that I enjoyed and was entertaining, but was conscious that my predecessors had produced some wonderful plays.

“The play I chose is a whodunit, with gentle underlying humour, which mixes murder and comedy –my favourite combination.”

Speaking in mid-October Karen said that preparations were going extremely smoothly.

She said: “We are currently about halfway into rehearsals and the cast are getting to grips with their lines and certainly getting into character.

“The set is in the process of being built and dressed with the necessary furniture and props.”

Tickets cost £6. To book call the box office on 07845 489167 or pop into Stewkley Village Hall between 10am and noon on November 12 to book in person.