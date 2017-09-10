Eclectic mix of shows at Queen's Park Arts Centre’s Limelight Theatre

A wealth of shows encompassing a diverse range of live music, comedy and theatre is on the autumn winter programme at Aylesbury’s Limelight Theatre.

For comedy fans, top stand up and Mock The Week favourite Ed Gamble will be returning to the venue with his latest tour on October 6. The following month will see a special event when Unbound Sketchbook - the comedy contingent of the Limelight’s resident production company - record two brand new comedy podcasts before a live audience on November 19.

Music comes courtesy of venue favourites Sinnerboy (November 17) and Storm Warning (February 16), with John Otway on September 23, A Little Bit Country (November 25) and The White Tips (October 28).

Fans of the blues can catch guitar prodigy Krissy Matthews on October 20, whilst the ever popular Moon Dogs return on January 19. For those wanting more of a folk flavour, the Limelight welcomes top acts including The Askew Sisters (September 29), Sarah McQuaid (January 26) and bona fide guitar genius Martin Simpson (September 15).

Theatre shows come courtesy of the Limelight’s production company Unbound, which is set to present a new take on Ibsen’s classic A Doll’s House (September 8 - 10) with it’s first youth theatre production with a cast aged from 17 - 30.

The play centres on Nora Helmer, a wife and mother who begins to realise that her husband is not truly the man she once loved. As she awakens to this reality her world changes, leading her to an unthinkable action.

The latest Queens Park pantomime spectacular, Pinocchio, takes place from December 8 - 30. And fans of Only Fools and Horses will have a chance to meet actor John Challis (pictured above)when he performs his one man show on October 13.

Theatre manager Dario Knight said the programme offers something for everyone.

Full details of the autumn winter season can be found on the website, www.qpc.org, where tickets can also be booked.

Or call into the centre in Queens Park or call the box office on 01296 424332.