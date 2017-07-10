Food and drink fun for all in Milton Keynes

One of the biggest food events in the area returns to Milton Keynes on Sunday July 16.

The fourth installment of the MK FEAST takes place at Bradwell Abbey.

Initiated by MK Food Revolution, the festival will showcase the best of Milton Keynes’ home-grown products and produce in a family-friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

For this month’s edition of MK FEAST, 14 cold food stalls, five artists, two charities and ten street food vans will set up camp for the day. Traders will be occupy both of the historical barns as well as the court yard.

Apart from a wider selection of street food, there will be face painting for the kids as well as live music for everyone. A local craft beer bar will be run by Milton Keynes’ specialist beer shop, the MK Biergarten.

Franzi Florack, the event organiser, said: "Last year MK FEAST was such a success that we ran three events over 12 months. This year, we want to focus on one brilliant summer party which showcase all the brilliant products which are created so close to our doorstep and celebrate the traders who make them happen.

"We are especially proud that all of our producers are based either in or very close to MK, and the addition of entertainment and a bar should tempt lots of people to join us for the day. It’s a very family-friendly, free event and we’d love for as many people as possible to show their support for a more independent Milton Keynes.’

Bradwell Abbey has played hosts to all three previous FEASTs and provides a stunning backdrop, decorated with homemade bunting and flower decorations from social enterprise Branch-Out. The first FEAST in February 2016 was organised due to a lack of city-centre opportunities for independent traders.

Miss Florack said her organisation are keen to increase awareness about sustainable food production.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm, visitors will be able to tuck into all kinds of street food, from Indian, Mexican and American dishes to burgers, locally made sausages and pizza. Vegan and vegetarian dishes will also be on offer.

The farmers market will boast locally made meat, bread, chocolate, chutneys, honey, juices and cakes and visitors can round off their day by shopping for soap, photography and other art as well as flowers from the area.

For further information about the event visit www.mkfoodrevolution.org.