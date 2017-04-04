Get on board Thomas at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre

Families with Thomas the Tank engine fans can make dreams come true with a ride on a steam train pulled by the hugely popular engine himself.

For Thomas and Friends will be at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre at Quainton all over the Easter break during the school holidays.

Children will also have a chance to meet the Fat Controller and receive a certificate, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

And there will be a live show for children with Rusty as well as face painting and activities in the Imagination Station.

These will include colouring, temporary tattoos and badge making and there will be fun with new Thomas selfie frames.

In addition, visitors can take a trip on the ride on miniature steam railway, all included in the ticket price.

There are two train lines at the railway centre in Quainton and there will be a steam train running on both tracks.

Each will be offering unlimited rides throughout the day, as it is hoped Thomas will be joined by Percy.

The whole 25 acre site will be open for visitors to enjoy the sounds, sights and smells of a working steam museum.

And there is a glass roofed visitor centre with cafe, shop and stunning vintage locomotives on display.

Thomas and Friends will be at the railway centre on Good Friday (April 14), Easter Saturday (April 15), Easter Sunday (April 16) and Easter Monday (April 17).

So be sure to make a date in your diary to pop along and have a great day of family fun if you have Thomas fans within the family.

Visit www.bucksrailcentre.org for full details.

You can also pre-book your special tickets online by following the ‘Day Out With Thomas’ link.