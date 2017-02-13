Jason sings on a high to the Let It Shine semi-final!

Woburn’s determined Let It Shine contestant has made it through to the BBC show’s semi-final.

Jason Brock, 30, along with his fellow band members, Danny, Huw, Julius and Bradley, gave a stripped back performance of Coldplay’s The Scientist (Nobody Said It Was Easy), wowing judge Dannii Minogue, who said to the boys: “you have an invisible band linking you, and that’s what bands who have been together for ages have.”

Jason and his pals, who make up Nightfall, were one of three bands straight through to the semi-final thanks to viewer votes, and will continue to fight to win the role of a pop group in a new musical featuring Take That songs.

After watching the performance, judge Gary Barlow told the lads: “That was like a vocal masterclass - sublime!”

Jason and his fellow band members have been bonding during rehearsals, with Jason describing himself as the “big brother” of Nightfall.

He told BBC cameras: “Seeing what we can do really has brought everything together and we really look like a band.”

And the boys certainly looked smart - even performing with burning piano on stage! However, while Nightfall were lucky, Drive and Neon Panda had to battle for survival in the sing off, the judges saving five individuals from either band.

Next Saturday, the boys are tested on their dance skills in a bid to win audience votes.