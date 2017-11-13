Leighton Buzzard youngsters are a crazy bunch of guys and dolls

A wide group of youngsters from across the Leighton Buzzard area will be just a crazy bunch of guys and dolls when they perform one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre is staging the much loved Guys and Dolls at the town’s library theatre from Friday to Saturday, November 17 to 18.

It follows on from the success the group had with previous productions Joseph and Treasure Island.

The group will take the audience back to 1950s New York with a riotous premise and plenty of laughter.

The whole area has issues with illegal gamblers and the Salvation Army is trying to make the world a more respectable place and the cops are always one step behind.

A spokesman for the group has described Guys and Dolls as a fabulous show for all the family, with toe tapping tunes all the way.

Expect to hear tunes including Luck be a Lady, Sit Down You and Rockin’ the Boat which will be tackled with the flair, energy and talent that have been showcased in previous productions by the group.

Performances start at 7.30pm each night with a matinee production taking place at 2pm on Saturday, November 18.

Tickets for the show are £9 with concession tickets available for £6.50. To book call 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For more about the group visit www.lbyt.org.