Magical night at opera in Leighton Buzzard

One of opera’s most famous productions will be beamed live from the Royal Opera House to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre next week.

The Magic Flute can be seen on Wednesday September 20 starting at 7.15pm.

Julia Jones conducts the Royal Opera’s spellbinding production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute with a cast including Roderick Williams as Papageno.

Prince Tamino promises the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro.

He begins his quest, accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno – but all is not as it seems…

David McVicar’s classic production embraces both the seriousness and comedy of Mozart’s work. The audience is transported to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and dazzlingly starry skies.

The setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart’s kaleidoscopic score, from the Queen of the Night’s coloratura fireworks to Tamino and Pamina’s lyrical love duets and Papageno’s hearty, folksong-like arias.

As well as being a comedy The Magic Flute is an expression of Mozart’s profound spiritual beliefs.

The Magic Flute was an instant success with audiences and Mozart’s supposed rival Salieri described it as an ‘operone’ – a great opera.

Tickets cost between £13 and £15. For more details visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.