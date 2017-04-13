Beverley Craven returns to Stowe House

One of Britain’s most successful singer songwriters, Beverley Craven, is returning to Stowe School after the success of her previous tour in 2014.

Beverley’s single Promise Me shot to number three in the UK charts in 1991 following appearances on Wogan and Top of the Pops.

A string of hits followed and her self titled debut album achieved enormous success in mainland Europe and the UK.

In 1992 she was nominated for three Brit awards and walked away with the Best British Newcomer Award. A UK tour followed with sell out dates at the Royal Albert Hall.

In 2004 whilst in the middle of promoting her Very Best Of compilation album Beverley was diagnosed with breast cancer. Following extensive treatment she was given the all clear and stepped back into the limelight in 2009 when she undertook her first tour for many years.

Her 2012 autobiography Truth Be Told told the story of her successful career and documented the surprising life events she encountered over recent years.

Looking back on her illness she said: “In many ways it has been a positive thing, it has given me a new lease of life. It’s made me realise I just need to get on and do stuff that I enjoy.”

“I had no interest in sitting in front of the piano for a long time. I completely lost that vibe, but now it’s back and I’m going out and giving it my best.”

Of her tour she said: “It’s a rebirth in many ways. Only this time there’s no record deal and no pressure. I’m doing things on my terms now and you know what - I’m really enjoying myself!”

She returns to Stowe with a concert at 8pm on Friday May 12 in the Ugland Auditorium.

Tickets cost £22.50, concessions £20 available online at www.stowe.co.uk or from the box office on 01280 825710.