Classical tunes at Aylesbury church

The sounds of choral music will fill St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury next month.

Aylesbury Choral Society, conducted by Jeff Stewart with Aylesbury Concert Orchestra will perform Pergolesi’s Magnificat and Charpentier’s Messe de Minuit together with carols for choir and audience.

The concert is Saturday December 3 starting at 7.30pm.

Pergolesi was an Italian composer of the Baroque period-‘The Father of Comic Opera’. He also wrote sacred music and demonstrated a marked individuality with his Magnificat characterised by its simple beauty, charm, melodic interest and originality.

Charpentier was one of the most outstanding musicians in late seventeenth century France. His output of sacred music was prodigious-the overture of his well-known Te Deum is used as the signature tune for the Eurovision Song Contest. He was particularly drawn to writing Christmas music including the delightful Messe de Minuit which dates from around 1690.

Tickets are £15, £6 for under 18s and are available from 01296 641221, any choir member or www.aylesburychoral.org.uk.