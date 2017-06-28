Folk and covers in Leighton Buzzard

A band strange by name and one by nature will be entertaining crowds at The Wheatsheaf this weekend.

Friday night sees the popular covers band Bad Himbre perform, a three piece band with a mix of rock, pop, punk, new wave, surf and rockabilly country.

The band consists of Steve Askew (former lead guitarist for Kajagoogoo), Kristian Carter (drums), and Steve Winch (bass guitar).

Saturday at the Wheatie sees the return of Strange Folk, a band that evolved in Hertfordshire more than a decade ago and are now based in Herts and Somerset.

With their roots entrenched in folk, now tempered with distinct rock undertones, this original folk rock band produce a vibrant fusion of retro rock and folk with neo-gothic elements.

Last year they released their self-produced EP Hollow Part One and songs such as Evil Eye, Winters Tale, Let it Burn, Levitate from it should be in the set list. They are inspired by the likes of Fairport Convention, Jefferson Airplane and Fleetwood Mac.

Music starts at 9:30pm on both evenings and admission is free.