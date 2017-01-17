Have weekend party at town centre pub

Get ready to dance and boogie all night long with two hours of hits from four different decades courtesy of the band Huggy Flares.

The five piece band will appear on Friday night at The Wheatsheaf with classics from the 60s soul era, 70s funk as well as disco favourites from the 80s and 90s.

Vocalist Sue is backed by four guys playing guitar, bass, keyboard and drums – and possibly wearing big hair wigs, flares, but hopefully not the Brut 33!

The playlist include numbers like the Foundations such as Baby, Now That I’ve Found You and Build Me Up Buttercup and huge songs like Black is Black, Dancing Queen, Get Ready and Voulez Vous.

Organisrs have said that it will be a night for the audience to bring their dancing shoes!

The following night is one for lovers of great original rock music with Milton Keynes based band Fragile Things on stage.

This four piece band consist of Richie Hevanz on vocals, Mark Hanlon, guitar, Steve Lathwell, bass and Hugo Bowman on drums) – former members of Heaven’s Basement and Endless Mile.

These guys have but one passion – their love and belief in good rock music and are on a mission to reinvigorate British rock and bring it back to the top! Their live show bursts with energy combining massive riffs, huge grooves and soaring vocals.

Their debut EP called after the title track Broken Sun will be available very soon.

Entrance is free.