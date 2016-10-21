Heath and Reach violinist performs in Leighton Buzzard

A young violin star from Heath and Reach who has been described as having a big future ahead of him will perform at a concert in Leighton Buzzard.

Cristian Granjer de Sa performs at the concert which has been organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club for Saturday October 29.

The 21-year-old will play alongside the Georgian pianist Marina Nadiradze for the concert at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Cristian is a professional violinist Erica Grajner and he has already made a name for himself first as string finalist in the 2012 BBC Young Musician of the Year, then in 2014 as finalist in the Royal Overseas League competition and last year as winner of the prestigious Groba International Violin competition in Spain.

Cristian has appeared as soloist with several leading regional orchestras in Bedford and Milton Keynes and is now an advanced student of the leading British violinist Tasmin Little.

In their programme at Leighton’s Library theatre, Cristian and Marina will perform sonatas by Beethoven, Brahms and Debussy as well as favourite violin showpieces by Wieniawski, Saraste and Kreisler.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available at £13 for adults, £5 for students and free for under 16s.

Tickets on sale at the theatre box office 0300 300 8125, online at www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk and at the door, if available. For more about the club visit www.lbmusic.co.uk.