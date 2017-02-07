Leighton Buzzard pub lines up top musicians.

A drummer who has played alongside the likes of Ronnie Wood, Roger Daltrey and Van Morrison is among the musicians appearing at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard this weekend.

Blues rock band The Bluerays appear on Friday night with a set list covering the likes of Chuck Berry, The Beatles and Eric Clapton.

Chris Hunt brings a wide range of experience to the band which also includes Chris Hargrave, Steve Simpson, Steve Pomeroy and Brian Diprose.

On Saturday night the high energy new wave and punk rock band The Dogmattics return to The Wheatie.

Ever popular, with recent gigs being real stormers with sets including numbers from Sweet, Stiff Little Fingers, Greenday, Motorhead, Sex Pistols and the Ramones.

Organisers say there will be plenty to dance or pogo along to in a lively fun evening taking you back to those fine sounds of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

The band are made up of Steve Smith on vocals and guitar ably supported by Ian Kimmance, Richard Durrant and Harry.

Music starts at 9.30pm on both nights and entry is free.