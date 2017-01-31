Loud rock coming to Leighton Buzzard pub

Get ready for some loud, fast and classic old school rock music at The Wheatsheaf on Friday night.

The Retros, a four piece band formed in 2009, play at the North Street venue.

Based in Buckingham, Bedford and Northampton, the band are Stephen Price on guitar and vocals, John Warlosz on lead guitar and vocals, Joss Fisher on bass guitar and vocals and last but not least, Ant Bidwell on drums and vocals.

The Retros have recently released a new CD called 3rd time lucky and tracks from this such as I shot the Sheriff, Ace of Spades and 2 4 6 8 Motorway are likely to be played.

On Saturday V8 will roar up from Coventry to deliver another great loud show that will delight fans.

The rock and heavy metal cover band were formed in the late 1980’s with a name inspired by a Ford Capri engine and have been revving up their guitars ever since.

These guys were heavily influenced by Def Lepard and Guns & Roses and this trend continues today with a play list that also includes Metalica, AC/DC, ZZ Top and Judas Priest.

Band front man on vocals and guitar is Dave Cowan, backed by Chaz Pullen on drums, Mark Patton on lead guitar and vocals and Christian Pluska on bass guitar.

Music starts at about 9.30pm and admission is free both evenings